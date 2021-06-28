Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Monday, June 28).
Monday, 28th June 2021, 8:00 am
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 8:33 am
The Met Office predicts it will be a cloudy day across the South East, with some rain and drizzle.
Showers are expected to arrive in Sussex by midday, with the rain potentially turning heavy or thundery. However, there will be some sunny spells this afternoon.
Showers will 'continue to persist' along the south coast throughout the night.
The maximum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 14 degrees Celsius.