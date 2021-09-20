Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Monday, September 20).
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:02 am
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:04 am
According to the Met Office, it will be often cloudy across eastern areas with a chance of showers, some of which could be heavy.
Further west, it will be dry with long sunny spells, and the highest temperatures, once any early patchy mist and fog clears.
The maximum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius.
Looking ahead at the rest of the week, there will be large amounts of dry weather, apart for a chance of light rain on Thursday morning. It will become breezy for Thursday and windy for Friday, with 'near average' temperatures.