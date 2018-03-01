West Dean College appoints building conservation specialist

A building conservation specialist, whose previous work includes projects at Hampton Court Palace and the National History Museum, has joined the staff at West Dean College.

Catherine Woolfitt has been appointed the new subject leader for historic building conservation and repair, bringing with her some 25 years of experience on high profile schemes.

David Dorning, head of school of conservation at West Dean College said: “She has the professional experience to consolidate our current courses, and the expertise to identify and commission new courses to meet evolving challenges."

Talking about her new role, Catherine said: “I find the study and investigation of historic structures endlessly fascinating. It is extremely rewarding when students engage in the process of reading historic fabric, to determine how it was built and how weathering, past interventions, and other factors have led to its current condition. The ethos of the West Dean courses is first to understand historic buildings through survey and analysis and then to develop plans and options for remedial work, based on practical experience of the methods and materials to be used. The West Dean estate provides an inspiring setting and numerous historic structures which serve as subjects for study, investigation and practical work.”

