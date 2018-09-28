West Sussex fitness community raises vital funds

Chichester fitness fanatics are jumping for joy after their charity Workout of the Day (WOD) event raised funds beyond expectations.

Fitness community The Hive is a personal training hub that offers classes and Crossfit to people of all fitness levels.

On Saturday, August 25, The Hive held a special ‘Workout of the Day’ to raise as many funds as it possibly could for two important charities close to both the owners’ and members’ hearts.

The charities chosen were the Mental Health Foundation, a British organisation that provides information, carries out research and campaigns to improve services for people affected by mental health problems, and Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex, Brighton and South East Hampshire, which cares for more than 300 children and young adults from 0 to 19 years of age.

Throughout the day, participants battled through more than 136,000 metres of rowing, tyre flips and challenging team activities.

The special event raised £2,300. Alongside raising these vital funds, it gave The Hive a chance to showcase the sports and activities it runs and offers members of the community.

The Hive offers personal training, an open gym, various classes and a Crossfit community.

For more, visit www.thehive.fitness.