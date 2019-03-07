West Sussex Music teacher to stage a show in support of Alzheimer’s Society

A music teacher from East Preston is staging a unique performance in support of the charity which is close to her heart.

Marie Ball, a singing, piano and musical theatre teacher is staging ‘This is The Moment’ at Bognor Regis’ Alexandra Theatre, on Sunday, April 28 to raise as many funds as she can for the society.

Inspiration for the performance came to Marie after she received the sad news that a close family member had been diagnosed with the disease.

Marie said: ”I received the news with great sadness, but when I talked to friends I began to realise how many people’s lives are touched by dementia. I wanted to turn that sadness into positive action and ‘This is The Moment’ was born.

“There were a number of songs I was bursting to sing, and roles that I have wanted to perform over the years but was unlikely to ever get to play them; too old, wrong hair colour, too short.

“This is The Moment’ provides that opportunity and I am lucky to have a wonderful team on board with me, most with stories linked to Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

In addition to the adult performers, Marie has involved children from her musical theatre group, MT Performers.

Musical direction for the one off performance is by Lucy Goldberg and the creative choreography is by Terri Thomas and Sally Parkinson.

Each and every performer, musician and technician are donating their time whether it be rehearsing, preparing and the actual performance time for free.

Local solicitors, Green Wright Chalton Annis Solicitors, is sponsoring the performance whilst the Abbeyfield Ferring Society has provided free rehearsal space.

All profits and donations on the day and raised before hand will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society, to help the research and support carried out by the society.

Tickets cost £13 per adult and £11 for concessions, these are available from The Alexandra Theatre Box Office on 01243 861010 or to book online visit www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.