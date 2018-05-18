West Wittering beach retains Blue Flag status

West Wittering beach has been named as one of 15 beaches in the South East to achieve the ‘Blue Flag’ status of international excellence.

The beach has also been given a UK Seaside Award this year from Keep Britain Tidy to recognise very highest standard for cleanliness and facilities.

As well as reaching tough international bathing water quality standards, Blue Flag beaches have to run a minimum of five educational activities to make people aware of the importance of looking after the natural environment.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Blue Flag leads the fightback for the Blue Planet. Our research shows that nearly two thirds (65 per cent) of parents would prefer to visit beaches with Blue Flag or Seaside Award status, so growing the number of beaches with an award is vital to encourage more families to visit our beautiful coastline.

“Blue Flag and Seaside Awards set the standard for our beaches, including the war against the litter and plastic that does so much damage to our marine environment.

“Keep Britain Tidy leads the fight to create clean, plastic-free beaches.

“We are committed to creating a great environment on our doorstep for everyone to enjoy and offering a quality mark that shows everyone just how fantastic our beaches can be.

“It’s brilliant to see so many beaches in the South East and the rest of the country winning Blue Flag and Seaside Award status this year, thanks to dedication and hard work of beach staff and volunteers who work tireless to maintain the high standards.

“Hopefully next year we’ll see an even greater number joining us as we drive up standards across the board.”