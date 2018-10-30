West Wittering parking changes suggested to manage summer beachgoers

Changes to parking arrangements for beachgoers heading to West Wittering during the summer months have been suggested as a way of improving traffic flow.

The West Wittering Estate is proposing a number of measures to stop motorists trying to reach the beach diverting from the main access roads and using narrow single track roads instead.

Proposals, for peak times from the start of April to the end of October, would see a temporary barrier operating at the junction of the B2179 with Chapel Lane southwards and a manned gate at the junction of Acre Street with Piggery Hall Lane westwards.

A number of readers took to the Observer’s Facebook page to react to the measures, with the majority suggesting changes to the parking arrangements at the beach would have a positive impact.

As well as the suggestion of a park and ride facility, others felt the level parking charges were set at was leading to people parking on nearby residential streets instead.

Some argued that the car park should have more entry points or parking tickets should be paid for on the way out of the car park, not in, to reduce queues.

Pay and display for parking was also mentioned by a number of readers.

Another idea was to sell parking tickets online, with a no ticket no entry policy. When a car leaves a ticket would then be back up for sale.

Another common theme was the need to provide information on how full the car park was well before motorists arrived in West Wittering.

One reader explained: “Putting gates on only a few local lanes won’t solve the horrendous queuing sometimes miles on the A259 through Fishbourne and on the A27.

“The problem needs addressing miles before and a way of communicating to the masses that capacity has been reached?”

Proposals put forward by the WWE were described as ‘too little too late’, while another reader said villagers were ‘held hostage during the heatwaves’.

One resident wrote: “We love our beach and are happy that other visitors want to enjoy it with their families but can’t be fun if you’re stuck in traffic for five hours.”

The WWE proposals are due to be discussed by West Sussex County Council’s South Chichester County Local Committee tonight (Tuesday October 30).