Westergate House residents celebrate Queen’s birthday

Care home residents enjoyed a visit from two local figures as they celebrated a special occasion.

Residents of Westergate House at Fontwell celebrated the Queen’s birthday on Saturday, April, along with the mayor of Arundel, Angela Standing and the high sheriff of West Sussex, Caroline Nicholls. The mayor and the high sheriff joined in the celebrations by sharing stories, chocolate cake and bubbles with the Westergate House residents. In the foreground of the photograph is Phyll Woods, the activities manger at the home, capturing a picture to mark the occasion.

