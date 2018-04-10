Why is a Chichester road named after a place in North Korea?

Why is a road in Chichester currently named after a North Korean city?

A small close near the railway line in the city is currently named ‘Pyongyang Close’ on Google Maps.

The location of the so-called 'Pyongyang Close'

The unofficial name has reportedly been live on the site for some time.

Likely changed by an online prankster, the address is fully searchable on the site.

On closer inspection, a small alley nearby is named Bart Simpson Walk.

'Bart Simpson Walk', just a few streets away

