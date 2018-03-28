Wildlife hospital expansion plans take flight

A charity which cares for thousands of wild animals a year has embarked on a major upgrade.

Work is underway at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham on phase one of an expansion, estimated to cost more than £500,000 in total.

Robert Knight, general manager and Asha Park, support and communications manager with some of the birds at Brent Lodge. ks180130-3

New rapture enclosures are being built to better house kestrels, owls, buzzards and other birds of prey at a cost of around £40,000.

Future work will include new water pools for swans and ducks; new enclosures to house large mammals like fawns, foxes and badgers; an extension of the hospital and a new reception and quarantine area.

Brent Lodge general manager Rob Knight said: “Our existing facilities were built in the late 80s, early 90s when we didn’t receive nearly as many patients.

“We now get between 3,000 and 3,500 a year so we are struggling to cope with demand.

“We decided to invest in the future of Brent Lodge so we came up with our five-stage building plan.”

The hospital received a grant of £25,000 for the first stage but is looking for any support on offer.

Rob added: “We estimate the three-year plan will cost in excess of £500,000 in addition to the £250,000 we have to find each year to operate, so we are grateful for anyone who wants to help.”