Win a hamper heaving with home-cleaning products

Observer readers have the chance to win a one of two hampers full of cleaning products.

Bloo has launched Fragrance Switch, a world first toilet cleaner that releases two alternating scent bursts with every flush.

A spokesperson for the company said: “One fragrance is released when wet and the other when dry, giving users the chance to mix it up.

“The two new premium fragrance variations are apple and water lily, and lemon and ocean water.

“Not only do they smell great, but they also help protect against limescale and dirt for a sparklingly clean and dirt-free toilet bowl.

“The product is available to buy in Tesco, Wilko and Savers all around the UK.

“We want to make your loo the best seat in the house, so to celebrate the launch of Fragrance Switch, we are giving two lucky readers the chance to win a beautiful wicker hamper packed full of Bloo products -

including the new Fragrance Switch, incredibly popular Foam Aroma, numerous Toilet Gels, In-Cistern Blocks and Active Rim Blocks.”

For a chance to win a hamper, answer the following question: Bloo has launched which new alternating scent burst product?

A) Fragrance Switch

B) Smell Swap

C)Odour Exchange

Send your answers to kelly.brown@jpimedia.co.uk and please mark the subject line of the email Bloo competition.

Entries close at midnight on March 26 2019, entries received after that will not be included in the draw.

The winners will be picked at random after the closing date and notified by noon March 27 2019.

The prize will be as described, no cash alternative.

All entries will be deleted after the closing date.

The editor’s decision is final.