Winter inspires festival gelato flavours

The team at Bailey’s Artisan Gelato in Chichester have been experimenting with flavours to make gelato winter’s hottest dish.

Gelato artisans Margaret and Simon Bailey have unveiled their new winter themed flavours, including figgy pudding gelato, pannettone gelato, orange and cranberry sorbet, lemon, lime and fresh mint sorbet, lebkuchen gelato with a spiced base, apricot ripple, and dark chocolate stracciatella gelato.

Margaret said: “You can even bring the gelato home for Christmas in our insulated containers.”