Witness appeal after three car collision near Billingshurst

Police are seeking witnesses to a three-car collision near Billingshurst which put five people in hospital on Wednesday.

The collision took place on the A272, west of its junction with the A29 at Billingshurst, just before 5pm on Wednesday (24 January).

A blue Range Rover travelling west was in collision with a silver Volvo V70 and a white Mitsubishi Mirage travelling east, according to police.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 40-year-old man from Newport, Isle of Wight, and his passengers – a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy – all sustained bruising and whiplash injuries, police confirmed.

The driver of the Volvo, a 73-year-old man from Stane Street, Billingshurst, suffered broken ribs and his passenger, an 11-year-old boy from Billingshurst, sustained bruising, said police.

All five were taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and detained overnight for observation.

The Volvo driver remains in hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 27-year-old man from Haywards Heath, was unhurt, said police.

The A272 was closed after the collision and diversions were put in place until 8.30pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or noticed any of the vehicles involved being driven shortly beforehand to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 965 of 24/01.