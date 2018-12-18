Woman 'absolutely devastated' after sentimental items stolen as she lay flowers at her husbands grave

A woman who had her bag stolen while she was laying flowers at her husbands grave has pleaded for the sentimental items to be returned.

Rosemary Crouch, 67, of Manor Road in Selsey went to visit her husband's grave, who died earlier this year, on Thursday (December 13).

Broken glass in the car after it was broken into

She said: "As we came out the churchyard we heard a car screech off and we said 'oh God' as we thought someone had hit my friends car then we saw the glass had gone."

Rosemary's lifelong friends Mr and Mrs Hill drove her to the church yard to pay visit her husbands grave and visit all four members of her family members buried there.

A little red credit card holder was taken inside the bag which she gave to her husband the Christmas before he died following a 20 year battle with cancer. Gifts on the table at her sons wedding were also taken.

Rosemary said the bag had 'all my life in it' and that she relies on addresses, numbers and passwords kept in a diary after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September this year. She also had 30 Christmas cards in the bag ready to be posted.

She said: "I'm absolutely devastated.My whole life was in that bag. My memory isn't good because of the tumour. It has been a horrible year. It's just about been the straw that broke the camels back.

"I don't expect to get the money back but I would absolutely love to get my husbands credit card holder back. If anyone knows anything I will donate money to charity, it's not about the money — those things were so very very emotionally precious.

"My life has been on hold since last Thursday."

A police spokesman said the theft had been reported at 3.05pm and confirmed that a handbag with cash and credits was stolen.

Any one with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 811 of 13/12