Woman dead and man arrested following Felpham collision

A woman has sadly died following a collision in Felpham earlier today (Friday January 3).

Emergency services were called to Felpham Way at 10.08am on Friday (January 3) following reports of a collision between a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle.

Sussex Police is investigating the fatal collision.

Sadly the cyclist, an 81-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care. He remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dash-cam footage is asked to report details online or call 101, quoting Operation Kirkham.

