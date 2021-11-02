British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the line near Oving at 7.47pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene," a BTP spokesperson added.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Emergency services assisted at the scene, to help passengers off the stuck train between Chichester and Barnham.

There was major disruption on the train line after the incident between Chichester and Barnham.

For nearly three hours, trains were unable to move between Barnham and Chichester. This caused significant disruption to Southern services to /and from Portsmouth and Southampton Central.

A spokesperson for the Southern Rail said: "We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do.

"If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.