Woman dies following collision

A woman has died following a collision between a lorry and a bicycle yesterday (Wednesday November 20).

The woman, a 45-year-old local cyclist, was pronounced dead yesterday. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police at the scene yesterday

A number of emergency services responded to the collision which took place on the A259 Fishbourne Road West. The road was closed from the Fishbourne roundabout towards Southbourne.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Davenham