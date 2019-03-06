Woman found dead at home in Bognor Regis

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in Bognor Regis.

Carolyn Anderson was found laying unresponsive on the floor of her home in Jubilee Place, Sandymount Avenue, on January 26, 2019.

The inquest was opened at Centenary House in Crawley. Photo: Google Street View

The inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court yesterday heard that the emergency services were called and CPR was commenced, but that her death was confirmed at 11.26am by paramedics.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Worthing Hospital but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the court heard.

The inquest was adjourned.

