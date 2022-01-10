Woman missing from hospital in Chichester, dial 999 if you see her

27-year-old Amber Craft did not return to hospital on Sunday evening and officer believe she could either be in Chichester or has travelled across Sussex.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 999 quoting series 946 of 09/01.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We are seeking to find missing Amber Craft who has gone missing from hospital in Chichester.

"She did not return to hospital on Sunday evening (January 9) and officers believe she could still be in Chichester or may have travelled across Sussex.

"Amber, also known as Cleo Craft, is white, aged 27, 5’4”, of heavy build with shoulder length brown hair.

"She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured jumper, blue jeans, blue coat and black trainers.