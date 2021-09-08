Woman 'released' from car following Selsey collision
A woman has been released from a car involved in a major collision in Selsey this afternoon.
Several emergency service vehicles were scrambled to Chichester Road after 2pm today following reports of a collision between a lorry and two cars.
An air ambulance was also pictured at the scene of the collision.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a 999 call this afternoon, alerting us of a road traffic collision at Chichester Road, Selsey.
"Fire engines from Selsey and Chichester were sent to the incident, as well as a heavy rescue tender.
"On arrival there had been a collision between two cars and a lorry and one female casualty was released from a car using hydraulic equipment.
"Sussex Police, SECAmb and HEMS were also in attendance."
