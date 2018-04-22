Workaid support leads to job success for Jason

Workaid, part of the Aldingbourne Trust, has helped a local man to find suitable employment.

Workaid started working with Jason in October 2017. Jason had worked hard at school and college and had obtained GCSEs in Maths, Music, German and Humanities and Diplomas in Preforming Arts and Jazz as well as a GNVQ in Leisure and Tourism.

Jason has had a number of paid jobs in the past and at present volunteers at the Mind Charity Shop in Bognor. He was very keen to get some form of paid work, and presented a very refreshing attitude, being willing to try virtually anything. He was also aware of how, in the past, his forthright, open and honest expression of his views had worked against him in a work situation.

Jason was diagnosed with High-Functioning Autism in August 2017 and had struggled to find a position within an organisation that worked for him and the employer.

After exploring a number of options, Jason himself came up with the idea of being a Deliveroo cycle courier in Chichester. Workaid supported Jason in taking out the relevant personal insurance and registering him as self-employed with HMRC. They also supported Jason with his initial contact with his Deliveroo rep in Chichester. The rest Jason has done himself.

Since starting with Deliveroo just before Christmas Jason has reported back that he is loving every minute of being able to work again. When WorkAid’s employment consultant visited him at Mind Charity Shop, it was apparent that not only was he financially better off, but his self esteem had rocketed also. They are now both looking forward to filling his first Tax Return.