Workshop inspiration for cooks at academy

Ormiston Six Villages Academy hosted an inspirational morning for young culinary talent on Tuesday.

The regional Create & Cook Competition visited the school to run workshop for those keen to enter the competition in 2019, which is being sponsored in the South by Chichester-based Natures Way Foods. The Natures Way Foods development chef Kristian Wright gave the Ormiston young cooks a treat by demonstrating a delicious crab scotch egg with seasonal salad and a dressing.

Min Raisman from fit2cook food education who runs the competition accompanied Kristian to Ormiston. They will also be visiting Bourne Community College, The Regis School and Angmering School.

Min said: “We really hope to have a school around Chichester in our final this year.”

Young cooks enter the competition through their school food technology department and the closing date for entries is Friday, March 29. To find out more visit www.createandcook.co.uk.