Workshops to discuss Muchos Nachos’ future

All are warmly invited to join in workshops this weekend to discuss the future of the Muchos Nachos pub in Whyke Road.

The pub, listed as a community asset, is up for sale and may be bought by a community group if it can raise the asking price for the property in six months, currently valued at £795,000.

A fundraising quiz is also planned for Wednesday February 28 at 8pm in the pub towards financing the first stage of the project, setting up a community benefit society and gaining an independent premises valuation.

Campaigner Sarah Sharp said: “We are asking residents a simple question: ‘What would you like Muchos Nachos to be like in three years’ time?’

“What sort of activities would you like to be taking place there? What times of day would you like Muchos Nachos to be open? And what sort of services would you like the pub to offer?

“We have received lots of replies to our survey about the pub and now we are working on putting together a vision we can all support to take forward to the next stage to help us put together our strategy.”

The workshops will be held at the Guide Hall, Whyke Lane, Chichester, PO19 7US at 10am and at 2pm.

A survey on residents’ views is still open and can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LGLWVBG

Alternatively email Sarah at sarah.ccc13@gmail.com.