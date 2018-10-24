Worthing charity finds home for cat whose leg was amputated after ‘despicable’ shotgun attack

A cat found in Oving, who had to have his front right leg amputated after it was badly shattered by shotgun pellets, has found a new home thanks to Worthing charity Wadars.

Pogo was transferred to Wadars animal rescue after being found by a member of the public in Oving, near Chichester, with a badly damaged leg that was ‘badly infected’ and required amputation.

Following a call-out to anyone who could offer a ‘nice quiet home’ for Pogo, Wadars was ‘inundated’ with offers and today announced a new owner had been found.

A spokesman from Wadars said: “We are delighted to be able to tell you this morning that this gorgeous boy has now found his forever home!

“We were inundated with offers of a new home for Pogo and would like to thank everyone that got in touch.

“His new owner is going to keep us updated on his progress and we will in turn let you know how he is doing."

The resident who found Pogo in Oving took the cat to the local vets, who made the decision that the ‘only option’ was to amputate Pogo’s infected leg.

Tracy Cadman, Wadars Operations Manager, said Pogo ‘must have been in absolute agony’.

She said at the time: “It is totally despicable how anyone can do this to an animal.”

After a period of convalescence during which he learned to walk on three legs, Pogo was transferred to Wadars animal rescue.

Tracey said: “Now that he has recovered from the operation, having only three legs doesn’t worry him at all and he is perfectly capable of getting around.”

Anyone interested in offering a home to any of the other animals in Wadars’ care, call 01903 247111.

