Emergency services are continuing to search stormy waters around Worthing Pier.

A Coastguard helicopter has been reported to be circling overhead, while two lifeboats comb the waters amid reports of a person in the water.

Emergency services at the scene

Crews from Shoreham and Littlehampton RNLI have tweeted confirming their attendance.

Sussex Police is also in attendance and confirmed officers were called to the scene at 8.20pm this evening (March 3).

