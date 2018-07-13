Worthing Pride: When is it? Who is performing? Can I get tickets?

Worthing Pride is upon us – so here is everything you need to know about the big day.

What is happening?

Worthing Pride chairman Josie Kelly, left, with co-organiser James Spencer at Beach House Grounds in Worthing

This is Worthing’s first-ever pride event to celebrate the LGBT+ community in our town. The ethos of the event is ‘diversity and dreams’, and it will have a seaside theme.

When is the event taking place?

The parade will start opposite the Burlington Hotel in Marine Parade, Worthing, at 1pm, with more than 500 individuals and groups signing up to take part. Travelling along the promenade, the parade will end in Beach House Grounds next to the Splashpoint Leisure Centre, where the main event will be taking place from 2pm to 10pm. Gates open at 1pm. With food, drinks and charity stalls, this is a ticketed event with a 4,500 capacity; tickets are still available.

The official after-party is at The Libertine on Portland Road, Worthing from 10pm.

In Denton Gardens, next to Beach House Grounds, there will be a children’s entertainment field from 11am to 6pm; this area is free admission. The Pride Doggy Show is 11am to 1pm at Denton Gardens, this is pay on the day.

How much are tickets for the main event, and where can I buy them?

Admission for the main event will be £5 and are available on the day. Tickets can also be bought via the Worthing Pride website or by clicking here.

Who is performing?

The main event will be headlined by tribute act ABBA Magic. The event will be headlined by Brighton-based drag queen Spice, and performers include Miss Disney, who performs Disney tunes. Click here for the full line-up and for a sneak peak of the acts performing.

What have organisers said?

Co-organisers Josie Kelly and James Spencer have said they want the event to be family-friendly and inclusive to everyone. Click here to hear what the organisers have done to prepare for the event, and why pride events are still important today.

With Worthing Pride looming, members of our LGBT+ community have shared their coming out stories. Scott from Lancing has spoken about his experience of being transgender, and Kai from Tarring explained what life as a pansexual and non-binary person is like.