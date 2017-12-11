Yapton crash leaves two men ‘seriously injured’

Sussex Police has launched a witness appeal after a crash in Yapton yesterday left two men ‘seriously injured’.

The collision, between a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 2.15pm on Sunday (December 10) on the 2233 Yapton Road, near the Oyster Catcher public house, police said.

According to police, a 44-year-old man from Ford, near Arundel, who had been walking along the road with a dog suffered serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

A 20-year-old man from Bognor Regis, driving south in a black Volkswagen Polo, sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police added.

Both men were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and detained for treatment.

Yapton Road was closed between Horsemere Green and the A259 Crookthorn Lane until 8pm.

Anyone who saw what happened, or noticed either the car or the pedestrian shortly beforehand, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Chatton.