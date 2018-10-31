You can now get Turner’s Pies delivered to your home. Here’s how

Award-winning Sussex baker Phil Turner of Turner’s Pies has had the stamp of approval for his tasty new delivery service.

Turner’s Pies By Post allows customers all over the UK to sample the company’s pies.

Peter Turner, Phil Turner and Philip Turner Snr from Turner's Pies

The popular pie chain has branches in Bognor and Chichester.

Phil said: “We realised just how far some of our customers were travelling to stock up on our pies.

“What if we could save them the hassle of a long journey, and deliver their favourite pies?

“Well, we have developed the service and it is a huge success.

“The pies will arrive in a temperature-controlled box. They need to be placed in the fridge or freezer on arrival.

“We’re dispatching pies across mainland UK from Inverness to Ilfracombe, and beyond!”

Visit www.turnerspies.co.uk for more details on Pies by Post and their range of food.