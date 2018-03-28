Young people’s achievements awarded

Young people who have supported and helped others have had their achievements celebrated at a special awards ceremony.

Now in its fourth year, the Rotary in Arun Youth Community Awards (RAYCA) aims to recognise and reward the work of young people from across the Arun district.

11-13 winner Lily Hayward with Donna Bedford-Smith from Rotary Club of Arundel

Held at the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton on March 21, the 2018 awards ceremony saw representatives from the four Rotary Clubs in the Arun district, along with the Vice Chair of Arun Council, present certificates to 27 individuals and four groups that between them totalled a further 40 young people.

All the nominees had shown themselves to be exceptionally caring, especially brave, or generously giving of their time to volunteer or raise money for charity. The nominations were given to the Arun Youth Council who had the difficult task of selecting a winner in each of the three age categories and the one group category. The winners received a trophy and gift token in recognition of their outstanding achievements. The event was sponsored by Butlins, who also provided day-passes as prizes, and Festival Funfairs donated session passes for the ice skating that will return to Bognor later in the year.

Two young musicians provided entertainments for the audience: Amelie Beauchamp, a vocalist, and cellist James Dew.

The overall winner in the age 11-13 category was Lily Hayward, while Tazlim Alli came out on top in the age 14-15 category. Nicola Rodwell was named the winner of the age 16-19 category, and the Regis School Rights Respecting Ambassadors were the overall winners of the group nominations.

16-19 winner Nicola Rodwell with Bruce Green, president elect of Littlehampton Rotary Club

The awards ceremony saw the largest number of nominations so far. The Rotary Clubs of Arundel, Bognor Hotham, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will continue this celebration of young people’s achievements at next year’s event, to be held in March 2019.

Group of prize winners on stage