Being right wing is not ‘automatically a bad thing’

Oh dear, here we go. Mr Wilton attacks my letter with the implication that being right-wing (which I unashamedly am having watched the left-wing attempts to run countries such as Venezuela and Cuba, those famous success stories) is automatically a bad thing.

I feel that should he have the courage to go to some of the northern towns and cities (in some cases who voted by over 60 per cent to leave) and accused them of being right-wing, their amazement at such a thing would probably result in injury to a ‘no- nothing Southerner’.

Turning to other statements in his letter, may I remind him that the disgraceful attempt to overturn generations of over-18 voting by the SNP resulted in defeat.

Perhaps the youth of today are not so easily led as Mr Wilton and his ilk like to make out.

Also, as Europe teeters on the edge of recession I think most Europeans would gladly swap our low unemployment (half that of the EU and sinking lower) and boisterous economy (growing albeit slowly unlike even Germany, and don’t get me started on Greece and Italy) for their own, given the option.

Turning now to the statement about all those hundreds of thousands of British citizens who chose to live in the European Utopia.

Is he really suggesting that the votes of 17-plus million people be overturned for this tiny number – really?

I am truly sorry about them and the millions of Europeans who chose to move here are to be upset but, as I understand it, assurances have been given by our Government (not the EU) that they would be allowed to stay given certain requirements re. registering.

I find no problem with knowing who is here, does he?

Perhaps a telling point here is the discrepancy between these two sets of numbers – millions of Europeans here and six figures of us there – we must be doing something right, wouldn’t you think if you weren’t besotted with the EU?

In ending I have two further comments. First , if any audit firm submitted accounts to the authorities with as many caveats as the European Court of Auditors over the EU budget they would definitely be investigated by those same authorities.

They have repeatedly said ‘true and fair’ (yes, but as Mandy Rice-Davies said ‘they would, wouldn’t they?’) they have then made several statements about short- comings in the accounts.

And lastly if Mr Wilton feels that Tony Blair did a fine job, heaven help him and us. He left this country in a truly terrible state, bankrupt and internationally distrusted – a fine legacy, indeed.

Rory Murphy, Rothermead, Petworth