Britain can restore control once out of the EU

One of the big issues with the UK’s dealings with the EU has been the disconnect between what politicians have said about various Treaties and what the (legally tortuous) text actually resulted in – an incremental march towards a single European State.

Does the proposed Brexit Agreement and Declaration represent an exit in name only? If it turns out in time to be so, all the turmoil of the last few years will return and trust in the UK ‘establishment’ will be irrevocably damaged, as it would if another referendum took place.

The imperative remains for the UK to put as much distance as possible between itself and the increasingly authoritarian, uncompetitive and financially unsustainable EU single state project. The UK’s long term needs require controlled immigration, freedom to innovate and freer global trading links. The divorce bill’s size has brought home the growing cost of our

entanglement. The degree of dependence on cross channel just in time supply chains has led, along with the refusal to pursue a technological and

pragmatic solution to the Irish border, to an imperfect proposal and potentially unstable separation.

The UK’s increasing aversion to affecting necessary change because some will be (short term) disadvantaged has precluded a clean, WTO, separation which would give long term certainty and overall benefits. The current political reality dictates an exit on or about these terms to achieve the referendum’s decision. Once out, the UK is better placed to decide how to restore full control of its own future.

Simon Oakley, Churchwood Drive, Tangmere