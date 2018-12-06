Climate change puts our children’s future at stake

David Attenborough’s stark warning that climate change is humanity’s greatest threat in a thousand years and could lead to the collapse of civilisations and the extinction of ‘much of the natural world’ reduces Brexit to a farcical distraction.

Climate-change-sceptics must urgently wake up to all the overwhelming scientific evidence that we ourselves are responsible for sustaining habitable life on earth. We may now only have 12 years to ameliorate the very worst consequences of global warming.

We should not simply dismiss David Attenborough as a prophet of doom spinning Project Fear. Our children’s future is at stake.

The environment matters.

