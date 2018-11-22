Cycle lanes need signs to keep pedestrians away

The council has installed several cycle lanes running parallel to pedestrian paths. Unfortunately, many pedestrians seem to believe that they have priority over cyclists even in the cycle lane.

This is particularly seen along the paths around Chichester College, which at times carry a large number of people.

This week, when cycling from Westgate around the college campus, I experienced two youths coming towards me on the cycle path.

They were sparring with each other, oblivious to anyone else, so when they were almost on top of me I had to take evasive action but in passing them closely, I was knocked off my bike when one of them flung out his arm. Neither stopped to help me get up off the ground or made any apology.

These cycle lanes are a good idea and, if used properly, they help cyclists to travel freely and safely.

But I frequently have to ring my bell or take evasive action to avoid pedestrians.

It would be a good idea if notices informed pedestrians that they do not have right of way on cycle paths.

Geraldine Wood, Pine Grove, Chichester