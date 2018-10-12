East Street market is popular with both traders and customers

Sally Rieder makes some complaints about the Wednesday market being in East Street.

But she has not consulted two important groups, the traders and customers.

Traders I spoke to found the hours long but were pleased by higher sales in East Street compared to the market site, where declining trade was threatening the centuries’ old market’s survival.

Customer queues at some stalls do not bear out the ‘hugely unpopular’ idea. Footfall is counted daily by Chichester BID, and over the last two years there has been a rise on Wednesdays.

Sally Rieder was misinformed by the anonymous ‘couple of flightless birds’.

No one person was responsible for moving the market to East Street.

There was a detailed consultation, which was debated in full council and approved.

Business rates are set by government, not local councils.

All three councils in Chichester seek to improve residents’ lives, but no one decision pleases all.

You can avoid East Street on Wednesdays but some people come specially.

Cllr Pam Dignum, West Broyle Drive, Chichester