EU referendum was a national vote

I received a ‘Dear John’ from Gillian the day the Brexit Vote was cancelled by the PM!

In her letter my PM explained how hard it is to negotiate agreements.

Must be when a Remainer is negotiating for Leavers!

Further, the letter emphasised how the Withdrawal Agreement would deliver what the Brexiteers called for, amongst which, it stated was ‘deliver on ending on free movement’.

Really? On that same day that the PM cancelled the Brexit vote in Parliament, the Government was signing the United Nations Migration Pact in Marrakech and ignoring a petition signed by 125,000 people that this pact be given an airing in Parliament!

Last week, the Government was held to be in contempt of Parliament – now Parliament is contemptuous of the plebs!

Just to remind Mrs Keegan MP, the referendum of 23rd June, 2016, was a national vote and not held by constituency.

The EU guidance in such matter when a national state votes is ‘you will vote until you vote the way we want you to vote’.

Hence our PM’s visit to her Fairy Godmother Merkel just before Christmas!

My hi-vis cycling jacket is ready, as I take to the streets. Vive la révolution.

John Hutchings, New Park Road, Chichester