Get smart not stupid over climate change

Councillors must not ignore the impact climate change is having on our health and very survival.

Advocating a Chichester and Arundel bypass while relaxing control on planning consent to build evermore densely packed houses with pocket-sized gardens on greenfield sites will result in evermore noisy-air-polluted congestion.

More and more front gardens are being paved or stoned over for car parking. Add to this a growing preference for fake low maintenance artificial grass.

Donald Trump at last acknowledged that global warming is not a hoax. However, he continues to deny overwhelming scientific evidence that human beings are responsible.

Climate-change-deniers pursuing their own reckless short-sighted economic political agendas must be held responsible for the ruination of our planet.

Get smart. Not stupid.

Peter Lansley, Cedar Drive, Chichester