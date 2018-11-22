Homeless families could use empty buildings in heart of Chichester

Louise Goldsmith has appealed for ideas to help keep our High Street thriving and relevant.

Empty public buildings, such as our once proud Central Post Office in West Street, should be made available, through the aegis of West Sussex County Council, to help impoverished homeless families secure the most basic human right: decent and safe accommodation for their children.

Philip Alston, the UN’s rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, observed during his two-week mission to Britain that, despite being the world’s fifth largest economy, levels of child poverty are ‘not just a disgrace, but a social calamity and an economic disaster’.

Enough said.

Peter Lansley, Cedar Drive, Chichester