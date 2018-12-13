Know your facts on Brexit

In defence of Mr Wilson’s original letter on the referendum and K.W. Newby’s factually inaccurate response published in the Chichester Observer (November 29), I would refer K.W. Newby to the House of Commons briefing paper 07212 (dated 3/6/15) which pointed out to all MPs and House of Lords that the Brexit referendum was advisory only, so would not be binding on Parliament nor Government. Chichester

This was further reiterated by the Minister for Europe in a debate in June, 2015. This was the reason given for not extending the voting franchise to 16 and 17 year olds plus UK residents living in the EU. It is significant that 16 and 17 year olds plus EU residents living in Scotland had the right to vote in the 2014 Scottish Independence referendum which required 40 per cent in favour for any change.

The Brexit referendum outcome represented just 37 per cent of the total electorate.

This outcome by any standards is insufficient to justify such a constitutional change.

There is therefore nowhere near enough justification or legitimacy for Brexit, if we live in a true representative democracy.

It even had to be taken to court for a parliamentary debate to occur.

I do not question K.W. Newby’s passion to leave but query the selective, nostalgic version of history to justify the claims stated.

K.W. Newby unilaterally dismisses all younger voters’ memories; however, having grown up in the 1970s I remember a three-day week, power cuts, our government going to the IMF, the Winter of Discontent as a backdrop to joining the EEC, which has since given our declining nation some much needed cultural, socio-economic, stability, peace, trade and diversity.

In the strong likelihood of Parliament now rejecting our Prime Minister’s vacuous Brexit deal, a no deal remains economically irresponsible and a People’s Vote is the only feasible solution out of this ideologically-driven chaos.

D.J. Gaylard, Peacock Close, Chichester