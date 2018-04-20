LETTER: Achieved so much so quickly

I am writing to wholeheartedly congratulate the commercial landlords and their agents who are working so hard to preserve Chichester.

Constantly increasing rents, and happy to keep their shops and units empty for months at a time, they have helped to create a distinctly historic atmosphere with a severe lack of residents, visitors and tourists who may destroy and distract from the peace and quiet of the empty streets.

Credit must also be given to the district council, staff and elected members, who work so hard to entice corporate coffee chains to fill buildings that had previously been shops and offices, obsequiously altering planning restrictions to suit. And, of course, we must commend them for the inspired way they’ve increased the car park charges into the evening, just to discourage those folk who would have snuck into town later on for a quick drink or a meal out.

They’ve achieved so much in a relatively short space of time.

Independents like No 1 and our beloved Forum have closed within a week but their influence has now reached the larger nationals including Laura Ashley and now Next leaving town?

Credit should also be given to those with higher influence that prevent many alcohol licences being issued or extended so to save the city from young people enjoying themselves and creating a scene.

It’s great to know that as these rotund feline types slip between their duck down duvets and Egyptian cotton sheets they can sleep soundly knowing that their job here is done.

RIP Chichester

Andy Brereton, Adelaide Road, Chichester