LETTER: Fear new road will not be used

What is the purpose of the proposed southern access road to the White House estate?

It will bring traffic to the A27 via the college and Fishbourne roundabouts, both exceptionally busy and about to get busier as Terminus Road opens its business park. I fear the new road would not be used as traffic always finds the quickest route and is more likely to use the top entrance and go through East Ashling rather than queue for 20 minutes to get past the roundabouts to the A27.

Working in Terminus Road, I have seen how busy these roundabouts are. I would prefer to see the cost of public transport addressed but if we must have a new road at least put it in the right place, a new junction with the A27, involving slip roads, at Clay Lane seems the only sensible option.