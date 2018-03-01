LETTER: Gallery worried about its future

With yet another coffee shop in North Street and the closure of at least two retail shops since Christmas I should not have been surprised to hear that The Coln Gallery is worried about its future.

My daughter has long used the Coln Gallery for her art and craft supplies for her school, hobby and business needs.

I buy presents, books, stationery including handmade note paper, cards and much more.

Sadly I fear this shop will be yet another retail shop to close soon as the costs rise, and the city centre sees less shoppers.

You don’t have to be an artist.

It is a shop with a wealth of unique and special gifts.

It is not the sort of shop that can go online you need to go to the shop where very helpful and knowledgeable staff can help you if you need it. And true colours, and the varieties of paper and card and size are there in front of you.

And you don’t have to be an artist I find many unusual and special presents.

I would recommend every shopper to visit the shop and I don’t believe you will be disappointed. Browse, buy, and enjoy.