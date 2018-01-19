LETTER: Home from home for family

Just like many elderly people my parents dreaded the thought of ending their days in a care home, wanting to retain their independence in their beloved bungalow.

However, circumstances dictated otherwise and, when my father was admitted to hospital, my mother was unable to cope alone and a place was found for her at Offington Park Care Home in Worthing.

It was the start of five and a half years of contentment and security for mother and in his words, ‘our new home’ for my father until his death in 2012.

From the moment we entered Offington Park we were enveloped in an atmosphere of warmth, genuine care, laughter and a feeling of ‘home’. We were all treated with respect, concern, interest and a desire to make mother feel safe and to remove any anxiety from the family members. Refreshments appeared, carers popped in to offer a welcome and everything was explained to us so that we felt confident in our choice.

From that day onwards Offington Park became ‘home from home’ for the whole family. The level of care was never less than first class, the food outstanding and the entire staff worked as a team to make the residents feel loved and cared for. Never did one feel that they were just doing their job.

Throughout the year there were celebrations-Christmas, Easter and birthdays as well as Wimbledon, Halloween and any other excuse for a special feast and good fun. There were ‘cinema afternoons’ with ice cream and sweets in the interval, ‘culinary visits’ around the Globe and visitors from all walks of life bringing in stimulus and ‘the outside world’: Nothing was ever too much trouble for the residents and their families.

Sadly, we generally only hear bad news about care for the elderly, but now it is time to sing the praises of those who care for our frail loved ones. Their hours are long and their pay is low but the care at Offington Park is platinum standard and those who dedicate their lives to caring for the vulnerable elderly need to know how much they are appreciated.

Thank you Offington Park from the bottom of our hearts.