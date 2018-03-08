LETTER: Negotiate with Goodwood over traffic

Why does West Sussex County Council not tackle the real problem and enter into serious and very urgent negotiations with the Goodwood Estate?

The vast majority of the local public do not want a sticking plaster solution to our traffic problems which would cause enormous upheavals and difficulties.

It seems pretty obvious that the vast majority want the northern option which would be of immense benefit to all of us, and also to those driving through Chichester, and solve our traffic problems for years to come.

Why is this a taboo subject, and why are our MPs and our county council not tackling it with the Goodwood Estate?

Surely there must be some element of public duty owing on their part to all of us who are not so wealthy and fortunate.

No amount of consultants suggestions can solve the A27 problem long term without the involvement, engagement and support of our largest private landowner.

D. Crowhurst, Meadow Way, Westergate