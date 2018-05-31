LETTER: Rebuild bridge but using Lego

Just how much longer do they need to construct a workable pedestrian footbridge at the Stockbridge roundabout at Chichester.

It is now deemed unsafe. You couldn’t honestly make it up.

I have been in engineering all my life, and with all the checks and balances that you have to go through when designing and constructing something like this, how on earth do you end up with a bridge that ‘wobbles’.

The disruption that it is causing is extraordinary.

For goodness sake do not let the engineers responsible for this charade, anywhere near another bridge construction.

Might just as well tear this one down and rebuild it out of Lego, it might be safer.

Norman Webster

Clarence Road

Bognor Regis