LETTER: Roundabout is overloaded

I think your accounts of the Whitehouse Farm access routes are too sanguine. The northern/eastern access leads directly on to Old Broyle Road.

Old Broyle Road is really St Paul’s Road which goes directly down to the notoriously confusing and overloaded roundabout circling the fire station.

Since the most recent of ‘improvements’ to this roundabout occurred, supposedly for the benefit of cyclist safety, both St Paul’s Road itself and this gyratory system have famously become overcrowded with vehicles, as well as highly dangerous to the local community who now know, as they hop from island to island without the benefit of a controlled pedestrian crossing, the meaning of ‘the quick and the dead’.

Should this be doubted, then please visit any afternoon to check.

Drawing lines of route ways on maps looks professionally impressive, but might also be construed as a cop-out from wrestling with the realities of the site’s design constraints. And there seems no reason why this area of Chichester should not receive the same level of socially sensitive consideration that we hear colours the current discussion of a northern A27 route and its possibly detrimentally affected residents.

David Anstis, Somerstown, Chichester