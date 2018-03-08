LETTER: Shortsighted to rule out bridge

It appears from your report (page 12, 1st March) that district councillors are failing to grasp their once in a lifetime opportunity to bridge over the railway crossings at the Southern Gateway.

This I suspect is largely because most of them, including some who represent Chichester wards, rarely have to cross the railway by vehicle at that point.

Councillors should be ashamed of their shortsightedness and recognise that many of the Manhood’s 10,000 plus residents have to endure unnecessary delays on a daily basis.

Councillors have been presented with a unique chance to bring this inconvenience to an end, they should take it.

Peter Morton, Cakeham Road, West Wittering