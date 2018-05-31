LETTER: Stand back and think hard

I am afraid it seems to be turning into the usual NIMBY situation... in this case ‘North versus South’.

Maybe we should step back a bit and look at the issue from a wider and more objective perspective.

A few points :

1. It is generally agreed that the traffic flow around Chichester should be improved.

2. We already have a dual carriageway around the south of the city.

3. Do we really want a second dual carriageway around the north of the city and thus surrounding Chichester in a ‘Ring of Concrete’?

4. Do we really want to destroy miles of countryside, farmland and wildlife habitat to the north of the city on the edge of the South Downs National Park?

5. Are we, in the 21st century, not able to find adequate engineering solutions to the problem of improving the dual carriageway that we already have to accommodate free flow through traffic with the construction of the necessary flyovers and underpasses?

Access from the south and Manhood need not be impeded.

6. Most of the existing built up areas both sides of this road are actually industrial estates and not residential.

6. The original Highways England study carried out a couple of years ago also rejected the ‘Northern By-Pass’ in favour of upgrading the existing road.

Some excellent graphics were produced to demonstrate possible solutions.

7. Yes, there will be inconvenience during the construction works lasting maybe a couple of years – but what is that compared to destroying forever many miles of existing rural environment and Chichester’s open access to countryside and the National Park ?

Please let us stand back a bit and think hard about whether we want to change the character of our still beautiful city and what is really of most benefit to the residents of Chichester and the area as a whole.

Robert Pasteiner

Old Broyle Road

Chichester