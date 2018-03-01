LETTER: We are left with no transport

As from April 13th this year the Emsworth and District buses will no longer be running.

This will leave Southbourne, Westbourne and other surrounding villages with no means of getting to work, schools, shops, chemists, doctors, dentists or anywhere else by public transport.

This will put more cars on the roads for those who have them but will completely isolate those of us who have relied on the bus for such journeys.

Since my wife and I have lived here we have seen the bus service gradually diminish and now will finally disappear.

Also with all the housing developments locally it will be even more vital to have an adequate transport system.

We are both in our 90s and have relied on buses as we are no longer able to walk long distances and there are countless others in the same situation.

We have bus passes but will be unable to use them.