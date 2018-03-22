LETTER: We have skills and knowledge

I have submitted my Chichester Observer questionaire about the A27, but may I be permitted to add a few more points?

The 1937 South Coast Motorway proposals formed a basis for the 1972 schemes for improving the Havant Chichester Bypass to a high standard. Rejected because they would nessiatate dealing with many junctions and access along its route.

If we follow this strategic advice today it would automatically rule out any ideas of a south-of-the-city new road.

In 1974 the suggested Purple route north of the City would substatially relieve the bypass traffic by two thirds.In the 1930s and 1970s much concern was voiced about the environment.

At that time no one had the knowledge about the serious dangers of vehicles emitting dangerous toxic fumes, Surely a major consideration to locate any new roads with a high density of traffic out of urban areas (the present bypass not only bisects residential areas but also has two schools directly on its boundary).

A joint report by the Universty of Southampton and Queen Mary Univerisity of London has found that toxic diesel fumes can even affect unborn babies in the womb.

What more compelling reason could there be to rouite a new road north of the city into the country side?

We have the knowledge and engineering skills to build roads with the minimum impact on the environment.

Do we have to wait another 80 years for common sense to overrule a minority with loud voices?

Jim Payne, Wyke Lane, Chichester