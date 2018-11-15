Linear car park names show Arun District Council is out of touch

The uninspiring names that Arun has proposed for the linear car park, which has yet to have planning permission, demonstrates how out of touch Arun District Council is with the people of Bognor.

If the ‘park’ is to have a name, it should be one proposed by local people and not something imposed by Arun. It is obvious the PR naming exercise is a cover-up for the two blocks of flats to be built over the present car park and the health centre. Arun is apparently hoping we won’t notice the linear car park is a means to an end.

At a recent meeting, Gill Brown stated the Sunken Gardens are not safe.

I would like to know why the bad behaviour, drinking, drug-dealing, fighting and the using of the park as a toilet by humans and dogs has been allowed to go on for so many years next to a children’s playground. Very little action has been taken by the authorities and suddenly the park is not safe. Councillors should stop treating us like fools. Local people should be given more say in the development of their town but at present we are note even given the opportunity to propose new names for the unwanted park and the flats Arun is determined to build.

Mary Stanley, Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis